JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The heat isn't the only draining aspect of Jaguars training camp. Head coach Doug Marrone and his coaching staff are asking a lot of their players, forcing them to work as hard as possible to prepare for the gauntlet that comes during the NFL regular season.

The idea is simple: force players to face high-pressure situations consistently so they won't be shell-shocked when adversity strikes during a game that matters. The strategy worked during Marrone's first season as head coach, as the Jaguars went from 3-13 to 10-6 and AFC runners-up in the span of 13 months.

“We want them to go harder than they have ever gone before so this way, I know people say this all the time, what we are trying to do is make the games a lot easier than the practice," Marrone said Sunday. "That is really where our goal is.”

Marrone is used to hard-nosed practices. A former offensive line coach, Marrone expects to grind grit into his players with heavy amounts of "thud" reps and situational football.

"Doug and I being former [offensive] line and [defensive] line coaches, that was always our philosophy as position coaches," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said Monday. "You can ask the defensive line when they were here [from 2013-15], that philosophy is to work the heck out of them and when we get to a game it's easier. We go out to practice, we'll have 120 snaps in a practice, and it's only going to make us better. If we do that, we challenge them, it's not going to be the first time they're going to be in that high-intensity situation and we're going to see how they respond in those situations if we practice like that."

Despite the heightened intensity - and the fatigue that comes with it - Marrone's players seem to embrace the rough and rugged plan. The outlook paid off last season, especially on the defense, as the players were conditioned for blistering heat, heavy reps and bumps and bruises.

"That’s a big thing we did last year," linebacker Myles Jack said. "That’s why I was so eager to get through camp. Not necessarily eager to get through it, but go through the grind of what camp is because then we get to the point that when we’re in games, it’s not necessarily easy, but as far as conditioning and just the pressure, it’s less strenuous. He definitely has a plan, and I fully believe in it.”

Left guard Andrew Norwell is new to Marrone's way of grinding. The big-money free agent addition has adjusted to the Jaguars' way of working and he believes it will lead to even more success for Jacksonville this season.

“I think Michael Jordan said it best. ‘You practice how you play’ and that is for sure with this mindset of this training camp," Norwell said. "[We are] just going out there every day and getting better and that is what it is all about.”

