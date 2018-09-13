JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- By now, you're probably well aware that Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't shy when it comes to sharing his feelings about his opponents. Ramsey is able to be brash because he isn't concerned about opposing players' feelings or relationships.

Ramsey is focused on winning. His fierceness and fearlessness come from his desire to be the best he can be. When the lights are bright, Ramsey is all about business. When the clock hits 0:00, he will then show respect to his opponent.

"When you play the game of football, I feel like to respect the game, you have to play it fierce, you have to play it … I don’t believe in having friends on the field," Ramsey said. "My brother, my dad, my mom, if my grandma was out there, it’s on! After the game, we can be cool. It doesn’t matter. That is how I feel you have to respect the game of football. Football is not a game meant to be played being nice to each other and all that like, ‘Kumbaya.’ After the game is over with, that is cool.”

Ramsey is a competitor. In his mind, anyone who steps across from him will be subject to his abrasive style.

"Grandma, I love you, but you know that,” Ramsey said after he was asked about laying a hit on his grandmother if she were competition. “Grandma might not get up from one of my licks.”

On Sunday, Ramsey will be competing - at times - against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. He isn't concerned about facing the multiple-time Pro Bowl tight end.

“He’s good, he’s good, now," Ramsey said. "We aren’t going to get it twisted ... I don’t fear no man, period. He is going to have to come out there and line up on me or however it goes. He has to play us this year.”

Ramsey talks a lot of trash before and during games. He will then show his admiration for opponents after the contests. While he would like to battle each player the same way, he does enjoy going up against the best in the league, like Gronkowski.

“I try to play the same against everybody and I’m not saying I do, because that would be a lie," Ramsey said. "There are definitely guys you get a little more pumped up to play. That is just how life goes. That is just how it goes, but I try to go out there and give respect to the game week in and week out the same way.”

The Jaguars wills host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

