JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday following a nearly week-long absence due to the birth of his daughter in Tennessee.

Ramsey announced he would be staying in Tennessee with his newly expanded family last Wednesday. The announcement came at the start of the Jaguars' training camp.

Ramsey missed four training camp practices as he spent time with his newborn daughter and girlfriend. During that time, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that the coaching staff knew about the delivery timeline for roughly six months. With that knowledge, Marrone and Ramsey reached an understanding regarding his absence.

Along with his training camp absence, Ramsey missed the entirety of organized team activities earlier this summer. Those workouts were voluntary, so Ramsey was within his contractual rights to miss the 10 OTA sessions. However, he returned in June for the team's three mandatory minicamp practices.

Ramsey is coming off a career year, as he was selected to his first Pro Bowl and produced a career-high four interceptions and 17 pass breakups last season.

The 23-year-old cornerback is entering his third season. He will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason.

During Ramsey's absence, journeyman Tyler Patmon has taken on most of the All-Pro's reps, impressing the coaching staff with his playmaking ability. Patmon has experience playing both on the outside and at the nickel cornerback position. The added reps may have helped Patmon in locking up a roster spot.

