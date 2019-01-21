Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell is returning to the Pro Bowl for a second straight season and fourth time in his career.

The team announced Monday that Campbell, originally a second alternate, was selected to replace Houston’s J.J. Watt, who is unable to participate due to injury. Campbell joins cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the Jaguars’ two Pro Bowl representatives.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN and simulcast on ABC.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my family, the Jaguars organization, my teammates, my coaches and all of our incredible fans at this year’s Pro Bowl,” Campbell said in a statement released by the team. “Although this season didn’t go as any of us had planned, the Pro Bowl provides one final opportunity to throw on the pads and lace up the cleats before turning the page to a new chapter.”

Although the team went 5-11 in 2018, it remained an impressive chapter for the 32-year-old Campbell, who was previously voted to the Pro Bowl following the 2014 and 2015 seasons while with Arizona and last season with the Jaguars.

After setting a franchise record with 14 1/2 sacks in 2017, Campbell finished his second season in Jacksonville with a team-high 10 1/2 sacks. He also had 72 tackles, including 20 for loss, and 22 quarterback hits with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Campbell’s 20 tackles for loss were tied for third in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald (25) and Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter (21).

The Pro Bowl selection is the latest honor for Campbell, who was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Bart Starr Award, which recognizes one NFL player who best represents outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. Campbell will be honored with the award Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl is played in Atlanta.

“Anyone that has children and they want to aspire to be the greatest they can be, and if they’re looking for someone to be a role model, I would say it was Calais,” coach Doug Marrone said last month. “He works extremely hard during the week. He does an unbelievable job of taking care of his body. He’s been probably the most dominant run defender in the league this year.

“He always shows up. Every single week, every single game.”

Campbell is scheduled to carry a $14.5 million salary cap hit in 2019. While the franchise has not publicly confirmed his future, Campbell expects to be back for a third season.

“I’m grateful to be returning to Jacksonville for the 2019 season and I know that we have the people and the mentality to get this turned around and bring playoff football back to Duval County,” Campbell said Monday.

