DAY THIRTEEN, AUGUST 13

Ramsey, Conley Get Into Scuffle

Perhaps the most eventful moment of the final day of "training camp" came in the final period. After a touchdown completion during red-zone drills, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Chris Conley began jawing back and forth. Fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye would also jump into the fray, which did only last a grand total of four seconds; however, it was the climax of two days of Ramsey and Conley going back and forth. On Monday, Conley hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass thanks to broken coverage by Ramsey. Later in practice, Conley remarked to Ramsey, "All you do is talk."

Ramsey has commented throughout training camp that the arrival of quarterback Nick Foles and Conley has forced the secondary to "be on our game" earlier than in previous seasons.

Starters Will Most Likely Be Held Out Thursday

Doug Marrone reiterated to reporters Tuesday his rationale for holding his starters out of last week's first preseason game -- and hinted that many will once again be held out this Thursday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Jaguars. Marrone explained that first-team players have received more rep's in practice (albeit amidst an "easier" training camp than years past) to supplement the rep's they are missing by not playing in these first two, preseason games.

"To get 10 reps in the first preseason game, is that better than getting on average, 60-something reps during the week against our ones, ones versus ones?" Marrone said.

He also said that most starters will play in the Jags' third preseason game in Miami, and, if anyone is held out, that will most likely be due to injury.

"[It's] because in the third preseason game, this is exactly what we do. We’re going to do the exact schedule that we do during the year," the head coach explained. "The players come in at a certain time, the reps are going to be exactly what we are going to do during the year."

Marrone also hinted that he will rest quarterback Nick Foles in the preseason until the offensive line is healthy and ready. Offensive linemen Jawaan Taylor (knee) and Andrew Norwell (quad) have been limited participants since the Jaguars' joint practices in Baltimore. Left tackle Cam Robinson (ACL tear) was taken off the PUP List on Monday.

Quick Hits

- It was a rough final day of training camp for Foles, who, at one point, had seven straight incompletions in 11-on-11 drills. That result clearly resounded with the Jaguars' signal caller, who stayed after practice to run sprints by himself.

- In addition to Norwell and Taylor, tight end Josh Oliver, safety Cody Davis, and linebacker Jake Ryan worked off to the side. Defensive tackle Marcel Dareus, running back Ryquell Armstead, and tight end Charles Jones were not seen at practice. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook returned to practice.

- Defensive ends Calais Campbell and Josh Allen stayed after practice for additional rep's together.

- Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy was present for the Jaguars' final practice of training camp.

DAY TWELVE, AUGUST 12

Cam Robinson Take Off PUP List, Returns to Practice

Despite concerns from Doug Marrone Saturday that Cam Robinson and Marqise Lee may not be ready for the regular season, the Jaguars' starting left tackle returned to practice on Monday. Robinson said he's "had a plan all along" -- and that plan was to be ready for the season opener.

Robinson was not a full participant, but did take part in individual drills and walk-through's.

Robinson tore his ACL during the Jaguars' Week Two win over the New England Patriots last season.

The Jaguars' "Walking Wounded" Back on the Field for Walk-through's

More than a dozen Jaguars missed practice over the weekend, and it clearly weighed on head coach Doug Marrone and his staff. As he noted in his availability Monday morning prior to practice, the head Jaguar had a much happier approach today -- because many of those players nursing injuries were back on the field.

Although not a participant in individual drills, the following players were on the field with pads and helmets and took part in walk-through's: offensive linemen Andrew Norwell (quad), offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring), safety Cody Davis (toe), and wide receiver Dede Westbrook (groin). Fellow wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (hamstring) began individual drills, but later pulled out in favor of working with the training staff on the side. Tight end Ben Koyack (medical issue) was not seen during individual drills, but was a part of 11-on-11 drills.

Quick Hits

- The Jaguars played crowd noise during "end-of-game" drills, as they prepare to host their first preseason game Thursday against the Eagles.

- Nick Foles and Chris Conley continued to display their impressive repertoire, connecting on a 70-yard touchdown during 11-on-11 drills.

- Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily during the middle of practice, at one point throwing three consecutive incompletion's. However, he recovered nicely in 11-on-11 drills, throwing a 40+ yard deep ball of his own to Tyre Brady in tight coverage.

- Doug Marrone called second-year offensive lineman Will Richardson "one of the great stories" of Training Camp. "I really think he’s one of the better story-lines for the team," Marrone said. "I don’t know if a lot of people have written about it, but he’s really done a hell of a job from where he was last year to this year and that’s a credit to him." Richardson has primarily worked at right guard, but played tackle in college -- versatility that Marrone said could help as the Jaguars ease Robinson back into the lineup.

- At one point as 11-on-11 drills began, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell was able to easily sneak into the Jaguars' backfield for a non-contact "sack" of Nick Foles. "It's too easy!" he yelled. The Jaguars continue to rotate offensive linemen as they wait for Robinson, Norwell and Taylor's return.

DAY TEN, AUGUST 10

Cam Robinson, Marqise Lee Remain Out Indefinitely

A down-trodden Doug Marrone told reporters that Saturday was supposed to be a benchmark for Cam Robinson (ACL tear) and Marqise Lee (knee)'s return to the field, and they are "just not getting over the hump." Marrone said he doesn't believe the pair will be back for the Jaguars' season opener on September 8.

If both begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), they would be sidelined from practice for six weeks, and be unavailable until Week Eight, per NFL protocol.

"You like to get them back this week, kind of work them back a little bit. Third week kind of make a decision on whether they’ll play or not," Marrone said. "Difficult to do anything afterwards, kind of puts a little bit more pressure if they’re ready and they haven’t done anything.”

Marrone added that free agent linebacker Jake Ryan, who suffered a non-football injury this summer in addition to an ACL tear last season, still has a "ways to go."

The Walking Wounded

Marrone was hesitant to even read off the seemingly laundry-list of injured players being held out of practice. Contrary to his list, cornerback A.J. Bouye and running back Thomas Rawls -- who have both been nursing sore hamstrings -- were full participants in Saturday's practice.

The following players did not see the field for the Jaguars' first practice since returning from Baltimore:

CB Jalen Ramsey (personal reasons; excused)

WR Terrelle Pryor (hamstring)

OL Andrew Norwell (quad)

OL Jawaan Taylor (knee)

TE Geoff Swaim (foot)

TE Josh Oliver (hamstring)

TE Charles Jones (foot)

TE Ben Koyack (medical issue)

RB RyQuell Armstead (concussion)

RB Ben Cunningham (hamstring)

S Cody Davis (toe)

LB Quincy Williams (knee)

Swaim and Oliver were both spotted walking off the field with the team after practice. Davis was also seen leaving with the team. Davis had on pads, while the tight ends were in street clothes.

Quick Hits

- Nick Foles was able to find wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley in very tight windows Saturday, but, largely, the Jaguars defense won the day during 11-on-11 drills.

- Marrone said that Jawaan Taylor, the Jaguars' second-round draftee, fell on his knee during the final play of Tuesday's joint practice with the Ravens.

- After taking a massive hit during Thursday's preseason game in Baltimore, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was back on the field for the Jags, taking rep's with the second team offense.

- Doug Marrone said he was impressed with the play of DT Taven Bryan and OL Will Richardson -- both 2018 draftees -- on Thursday. Marrone specifically pointed to Richardson's athletic ability at the right guard position, while noting Brandon Thomas as "in the mix" for the position as well; A.J. Cann signed a three-year extension this off-season and has started at right guard since 2015.

- The Jaguars re-signed TE Carson Meier (rookie, Oklahoma) and waived/injured second-year running back Roc Thomas.

DAY NINE, AUGUST 4

The Return of Yannick Ngakoue

Head Coach Doug Marrone maintained throughout training camp that he expected the fourth-year pro to report at some point. That day came Sunday. Ngakoue was at the facility at 6:45 a.m. for his conditioning test ("that's never a problem for him," remarked Marrone), thus ending his 11-day hold-out for a new contract.

Ngakoue met with the media following Sunday's practice and expressed no ill-will towards the Jaguars' front office. "They had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal but it didn't get done," the Pro Bowl defensive end said. "It is what it is. I love football, love my teammates, and I'm here to play games."

When asked if a deal could get done in the near-future, Marrone said that was a question for the front-office. Ngakoue echoed those sentiments

"It's out of my hands. I don't even know."

Ngakoue also said he never considered sitting out this season or asking for a trade. He was unsure whether the Jaguars would rescind the $540,000 in fines he accrued during his hold-out.

Quick Hits from Sunday's Practice

- Nick Foles connection with receivers D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook appeared strong once again Sunday. Foles connected with both receivers on deep balls in 7-on-7 drills.

- Foles connection with tight end Geoff Swaim was also on display, including a simply fantastic, side-arm throw for a 6-yard touchdown -- with Calais Campbell in pursuit.

- Ngakoue was a full-go in his first practice back in Jacksonville. Not only did he see the majority of first-team rep's: for the first time, Ngakoue, Campbell and first-round draftee Josh Allen all lined up together.

Injury Report

Doug Marrone announced that three players will not make the trip to Baltimore for joint practices and the Jaguars' first preseason game: Josh Oliver (hamstring), Marcus Simms (concussion) and Quincy Williams (meniscus).

Fifth-round draftee Ryquell Armstead (quad) did not practice Sunday but is expected to travel. Undrafted free agent Saivion Smith (ankle) tried to give it a go at Sunday's practice and is also expected to make the trip to Baltimore.

Veterans A.J. Bouye and Thomas Rawls, who have both battled hamstring soreness, will travel to Baltimore and are "on track" to come back for this week's practices and game.

The Jaguars depart for Baltimore at 5 p.m. Sunday. Their first joint practice with the Ravens is scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m.

DAY EIGHT, AUGUST 2

Scrimmage Day at TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars hit the newly-laid grass at TIAA Bank Field for the first time this preseason on Friday. The team began with individual and position drills before transitioning to 7-on-7 drills and, finally, an 11-on-11 scrimmage.

Some of the highlights:

- D.J. Chark once again made the catch-of-the-day. The second-year wide receiver hauled in a 40-yard catch from Nick Foles in the red zone, despite tremendous coverage from defensive back Tre Herndon.

- Following that tremendous catch by Chark, Foles and the offense immediately went hurry-up; there was clearly a sense of urgency -- even in an inter-squad scrimmage -- whenever Foles was under center.

- On defense, undrafted free agent Brandon Watson starred on Friday. Watson picked off Foles in 7-on-7 (only the second time Foles has thrown an interception in Training Camp), a nifty catch in which he held off D.J. Chark with his right arm and caught the ball with his left. Watson also forced a fumble on a punt return during the scrimmage portion of practice.

- Only two of Nick Foles' passes hit the ground during Friday's scrimmage; both were targeted at TE Geoff Swaim.

- Initially, the Jaguars indicated Jalen Ramsey would rest during today's practice. That was far from the case. Ramsey was at full speed, popping Chris Conley twice and Dede Westbrook once on first down completions. "That would've been an incompletion!" Ramsey joked after Westbrook's catch.

- Calais Campbell participated in the Jaguars' scrimmage, getting to Nick Foles once and stuffing Leonard Fournette deep in the red-zone.

- The connection remains strong between rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. Pryor hauled in yet another touchdown from the Jaguars' sixth-round draftee; the former Ohio State quarterback also looked strong during one-on-one blocking drills.

- Second-round draftee Jawaan Taylor played right tackle for the second-team offense during Friday's scrimmage. Cedric Ogbuehie and Leonard Wester saw rep's at tackle for the first-team.

Injury Update

Head Coach Doug Marrone said that the Jaguars "feel good" about linebacker Quincy Williams, who underwent arthroscopic surgery Friday morning with a tear in his meniscus. The timetable for his return is 4-6 weeks.

Marrone did not sound as optimistic about fellow third-round draftee Josh Oliver, who suffered a hamstring injury Thursday. Marrone called the injury "significant" and said the Jaguars are waiting for the swelling to go down before a final diagnosis can be made.

"These hamstring things, is it a serious one? It is," Marrone said. "I don't know how he heals. I don't know how he'll react to it. I'd like to be able to get him back but we'll prepare and get everyone else reps."

Marrone did note that he expects A.J. Bouye and Thomas Rawls (hamstring soreness) to both be back on the field when the Jaguars head to Baltimore next week for joint practices. He also hinted that the three players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List -- including wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson -- could return to the field the following week.

Schedule Ahead

The Jaguars have an off-day Saturday. They will practice Sunday morning before departing for Baltimore in the late-afternoon. Joint practices will be held in Baltimore Monday-Tuesday before Thursday's pre-season opener against the Ravens.

DAY SEVEN, AUGUST 1

Peyton Manning shows up to Jaguars practice

Although the media was not given interview access with Peyton, he was front and center at practice on Thursday. Peyton was a guest of Tom Coughlin this morning.

Quincy Williams continues to improve

Earlier this week head coach Doug Marrone said Quincy was the fastest man on the field when the ball gets snapped. Thursday morning he found himself in the right place at the right time picking off Nick Foles in 7 on 7 workouts.

Josh Allen learning from Calais Campbell

Jaguars first round pick Josh Allen is taking every measure to ensure he makes an impact in the 2019 season. With Yannick holding out, Josh has taken advantage of extra reps and time with Calais Campbell.

DAY SIX, JULY 31

Jaguars continue to get Josh Allen ready for week 1

With Yannick Ngakoue holding out and still missing from training camp, there has been an increased opportunity for reps at the defensive line spot. Josh Allen has been under the wing of Calais Campbell all of camp. Allen continues to look sharper as we inch towards preseason games.

Taven Bryan taking extra reps after practice

Josh Allen isn't the only first round defensive lineman on this roster. Taven Bryan who also played SEC ball prior to the NFL is poised for a breakout year. The lineman out of Florida spent time Wednesday after practice learning from the veterans.

DAY FIVE, JULY 30

No More Coughlin Camp

The Jaguars did not begin Day Five of Training Camp in full pads, a stark contrast from years past. The Jags had a streak of 11-straight days in pads during 2018 camp, and 14-straight days in 2017. It is the first time in the Marrone Era Jacksonville has had pad relief during Week Two.

During Week One, both Marrone and the players made available praised the coaching staff's decision to "work smarter, not harder" during this year's Camp.

Quincy Williams: Fastest Player on the Team?

The Jaguars have been extremely pleased with their third-round draftee out of Murray State, but head coach Doug Marrone took that praise to a new level on Tuesday.

"I know a lot of guys on our team are going to get pissed at me for saying this, but really when the ball snaps I think [Quincy Williams] might be the fastest player on our football field right now," Marrone said. "I know Dede [Westbrook] will be pissed. There will be a lot of the receivers that’ll be pissed off, but I’m just telling you now. And you guys know, you’re seeing it, I mean he is fast. Fast.”

Marrone also praised Williams' tireless work ethic through four days of Camp, noting that the rookie has been on the field longer than anyone else.

"When you talk to him, what I really love is that you have a player [who if a coach says] ‘Hey, how’s it going, I know you’re taking a lot of reps, how’s it—’ ‘Coach, I need the reps. I want the reps, I need the reps.’ To me, l like when a player has that type of mentality, he knows it," Marrone said.

The O-Line Shuffle

The Jaguars continued experimenting with offensive line rotations on Tuesday. Most notably, guard A.J. Cann worked with the second-team, presumably as the back-up center. Cann re-signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars this off-season, and has worked at center before.

Marrone said earlier in the morning that second-round draftee Jawaan Taylor would be worked in at right tackle. Early on, former Bengal Cedric Ogbuehie saw the bulk of the rep's, but, in the final 11-on-11 session, Taylor saw nearly every rep, with Ogbuehie sliding to left tackle.

Marrone also noted that a "plan is in place" for left tackle Cam Robinson's return from ACL surgery, saying he will give notice "a couple days ahead."

Quick Hits

- Defensive end Calais Campbell was a full-participant in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills after receiving "veteran rest" over the weekend. Campbell slide to defensive tackle at times, with first-round draftee Josh Allen joining him as the pass rusher on the first team.

- Sixth-round draftee Gardner Minshew saw the bulk of the second-team rep's at quarterback once again. The two quarterbacks battling with him for the back-up spot -- Alex McGough and Tanner Lee -- both struggled with their reads. Lee was picked off twice in the final half-hour of practice (Picasso Nelson and Tae Hayes recorded those interceptions).

- Fifth-round draftee RyQuell Armstead looked "decisive" during running back and return drills. Said Marrone: "I think it’s a matter of when we get into the games. I think a lot of it, when the lights come on and you’re playing in the preseason games, with the younger guys you can probably see a little bit more as far as where are they in terms of being able to contribute during the season."

- After struggling on Sunday, kicker Josh Lambo was automatic on Tuesday, making nine consecutive field goals from beyond 50 yards.

- D.J. Chark continued his promising Training Camp, catching two touchdowns from Nick Foles -- including one leaping, acrobatic catch in the corner of the endzone.

- Undrafted free agent Andrew Wingard (affectionately known as "Thor" by the Jaguars coaching staff) forced a fumble by Keelan Cole in 11-on-11 work.

DAY FOUR, JULY 28

Jalen Ramsey is ready to take off in 2019

Jalen Ramsey is ready to take off in 2019

Jalen was pretty honest with the media per usual on Sunday. Said he continues to work on his "entire game" during the offseason.





Jaguars fans out in full force

Well it is apparent that the Jaguars faithful has not given up on this team. More importantly they are itching for football. Estimated around 6,000 people showed up for Sunday's practice.

DAY THREE, JULY 27

Wide Receivers Shine on Day Three

The Jaguars' front office held firm to its belief this off-season that the wide receiving room was far superior than last year's statistics indicated -- and so far, that has largely held up.

Dede Westbrook made two, 20-plus yard catches during 11-on-11 drills, including one that Nick Foles narrowly slid past an out-stretched Jalen Ramsey. D.J. Chark also had several catches, including two out-route's that drew "ooo's" and "ahh's" from the Jaguars' fans in attendance.

Although not receivers in name, Saturday also marked the first time Nick Foles went to his tight end's in 11-on-11. His first of such passes went to the returning James O'Shaugnessy; third-round draftee Josh Oliver also took rep's with the first team, although he primarily served as a blocker.

Allen a "Full-Go" at Defensive End

The Jaguars have been cautious as first-round draftee Josh Allen recovers from a bruise knee, limiting him to individual drills and running the first two days of practice. The training wheels came off on Saturday though: with veteran Calais Campbell given a partial off-day, Allen was in on the first 11-on-11 drill of the day at defensive end.

After slipping on his first attempt, Allen also shined in the pass rushing drills.

The offensive line "won" that first, individual rush drill of the season, but Allen beat both first-team right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and Leonard Wester with speed moves.

All Smiles for Helmet Hike

An annual highlight of Training Camp, the Jaguars were escorted onto the practice field by some of the youngest fans of Sacksonville on Saturday.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Although the Jaguars did continue practicing until their scheduled, 11:40 a.m. finish, a brief downpour forced the Jaguars to close practice to the public shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday's practice was open to season ticket holders only.

Quick Hits

- A.J. Bouye (hamstring soreness) was back on the field after being limited on Friday.

- Yannick Ngakoue's hold-out for a new contract continues. After missing four days, he faces a fine of $160,000. Ngakoue was also absent from Mandatory Mini-Camp, bringing his total to $248,650.

- The Jaguars will be in pads for the first time this season during Sunday's training session. Head Coach Doug Marrone said the team could've gone full pads Saturday, but opted for helmets and shoulder pads. After an injury-ravaged 2018 season, the Jaguars' coaching staff continues to seek a "smarter, not harder" approach to training camp, Marrone said.

DAY TWO, JULY 26

Calais Campbell watching out for Josh Allen

It is always difficult to make the transition to the NFL from College football, but it helps when you can have a veteran like Calais Campbell through the process.

"He's very physically blessed that's for sure" Calais had those immediate thoughts on Josh before going on to say "We got to do some things before camp a little bit we were working together and my man is very blessed."

Leonard Fournette working on his hands

One thing that Nick Foles did so successfully during his time in Philadelphia was find the tight ends & running backs in the receiving game. With 3rd down back T.J. Yeldon out of the picture in 2019 we have seen an improvement this camp in Fournette's ability to use his hands as a receiver.

DAY ONE, JULY 25





Ngakoue A No-Show at Camp

As anticipated, Yannick Ngakoue was absent at the first day of Training Camp as he continues to lobby for a new contract. Ngakoue was the first topic Head Coach Doug Marrone addressed in his opening press conference, saying he has been communicating with Ngakoue.

"He's been working hard, he's trying to get this thing done, we're trying to get this thing done... He's gonna come. He's going to report -- I don't know when -- but I know it will be before a certain date. And when he comes, we'll be excited about it."

Foles, Receivers Showcase Strong Connection

Although the Jaguars' new QB1 wasn't as crisp as he showed in several spring practices, he was able to consistently find the likes of Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, and D.J. Chark -- and hit them square on "the numbers."

Westbrook in particular impressed the FCN Sports staff, showcasing crisp route running and blazing speed, particularly in crossing routes.

Second-year pro D.J. Chark was also seen seeking advice from the veteran Westbrook, while Chark, Conley and Foles stayed after practice for an extended conversation and walk-through.

Minshew Starts with Second Team

The Jaguars' sixth-round draft pick immediately assumed reps with the second-team on Day One of Training Camp. Former Jaguars' draftee Tanner Lee worked with the third team, while Alex McGough took the remaining reps.

Given the Jaguars' depth at receiver, this meant Minshew found himself working with the likes of Keelan Cole, D.J. Chark and Terrelle Pryor. Pryror was by far Minshew's favorite target, but his highlight of the day was a 20-plus yard completion to Cole over the middle that drew cheers from the Jaguars' fans in attendance.

Allen Looking to Learn

In Ngakoue's absence, the prescience of the No. 7 overall Draft pick has become all the more important; and it looks like Josh Allen recognizes that. The rookie out of Kentucky was limited to individual work as he recovers from a bruise suffered in OTAs, running, medicine ball work and hitting the bags.

However, and perhaps most impressive, seemingly following every drill and during each water break, Allen was actively seeking out coaches to review technique. He also sought out captain Calais Campbell at different points of practice.

Something Old, Something New on Offensive Line

With Cam Robinson still rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Jaguars' starting lineup was as follows on Day One of Training Camp:

LT - Josh Wells

LG - Andrew Norwell

C - Brandon Linder

RG - A.J. Cann

RT - Cedric Ogbuehi

Second-round draft pick Jawaan Taylor did take rep's with the first team at right tackle during 11-on-11 drills.

Other Notes

- Linebacker Myles Jack (illness) was sidelined with a stomach bug.

- Fifth-round Draft pick RyQuell Armstead was originally slated to begin Training Camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list; however, there was a misread on the GPS tracking his conditioning, so he was ready to go. Armstead took second and third team rep's during 11-on-11.

- New linebacker Jake Ryan, recovering from a torn ACL, suffered "a setback during the summer" that Doug Marrone said was non-football related. He begins the year on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

- Marrone said he anticipates Cam Robinson and Marqise Lee (knee) returning "at some point" of Training Camp. Both begin the summer on the PUP list.





