Glass half empty: the Jaguars offense put up just 13 points against the Cleveland Browns, who rested nearly their entire first-team offense and defense.
Glass half full: it's only the preseason.
In the first game of Urban Meyer's tenure, the Jaguars were up-ended by the visiting Browns 23-13 in front of more than 57,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field. It's the first of three preseason games for the Big Cats and the lone home game.
After declining to announce a starter leading up to game time, Meyer did give rookie Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick April's NFL Draft, the nod under center. In his NFL debut, the Clemson product was 6-of-9 for 71 yards, including a 35-yard completion to Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence was also sacked twice, including one on the first snap of his NFL career.
The Jaguars' offensive line woes continued when third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew entered the game, as Minshew was also sacked and pressured almost instantly. Minshew's play didn't help: he was 4-of-8 for 47 yards with an interception to end the first half.
C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton played the second half for Jacksonville. In his Jaguars debut, Beathard was 13-of-16 for 102 yards and a touchdown to Tavon Austin. Luton was 8-of-13 with a touchdown to Tyler Davis.
There were bright spots for the Jaguars. Nearly every cornerback between the first and second team flashed, with CJ Henderson coming up with a pair of pass break-ups and Sidney Jones adding another. Rookie Andre Cisco and Jarrod Wilson also had passes defended. Despite giving up the Browns' lone, first-half touchdown, rookie Tyson Campbell looked solid in coverage nearly every other rep. Second-year defensive end Aaron Patrick and veteran Lerentee McCray had tackles for loss.
Jones Jr. showcased why he's expected to be a security blanket for the rookie Lawrence. He only had three catches on four targets and was the Jaguars' third-leading receiver. Tavon Austin was the leading receiver, with four catches for 52 yards and the lone touchdown from Beathard. He dropped a would-be, two-point conversion. Former Florida Gator Josh Hammond added three catches. James Robinson only got three carries, but looked sharp, averaging 4.3 a carry. Dare Ogunbowale was the leading rusher with 24 yards on eight carries.
Special Teams, considered a specialty of Urban Meyer's teams in college, struggled Saturday night. Chris Claybrooks' first return was wiped out by a penalty; it would be the first of two penalties on kick-off return against the Jaguars. Josh Lambo also missed a field goal from 47 yards out.
The Jaguars' run defense looks vastly improved from a season ago, allowing just 38 yards on the ground. However, they allowed 327 yards through the air to the likes of Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta.
The Jaguars are back on the practice field Monday for a full week of practice. They face the New Orleans Saints on ESPN's Monday Night Football on August 23.