Although Trevor Lawrence did get the start, the Urban Meyer Era did not get off to the start many envisioned Saturday night in the Jaguars' preseason opener

Glass half empty: the Jaguars offense put up just 13 points against the Cleveland Browns, who rested nearly their entire first-team offense and defense.

Glass half full: it's only the preseason.

In the first game of Urban Meyer's tenure, the Jaguars were up-ended by the visiting Browns 23-13 in front of more than 57,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field. It's the first of three preseason games for the Big Cats and the lone home game.

After declining to announce a starter leading up to game time, Meyer did give rookie Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick April's NFL Draft, the nod under center. In his NFL debut, the Clemson product was 6-of-9 for 71 yards, including a 35-yard completion to Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence was also sacked twice, including one on the first snap of his NFL career.

The Jaguars' offensive line woes continued when third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew entered the game, as Minshew was also sacked and pressured almost instantly. Minshew's play didn't help: he was 4-of-8 for 47 yards with an interception to end the first half.

C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton played the second half for Jacksonville. In his Jaguars debut, Beathard was 13-of-16 for 102 yards and a touchdown to Tavon Austin. Luton was 8-of-13 with a touchdown to Tyler Davis.

There were bright spots for the Jaguars. Nearly every cornerback between the first and second team flashed, with CJ Henderson coming up with a pair of pass break-ups and Sidney Jones adding another. Rookie Andre Cisco and Jarrod Wilson also had passes defended. Despite giving up the Browns' lone, first-half touchdown, rookie Tyson Campbell looked solid in coverage nearly every other rep. Second-year defensive end Aaron Patrick and veteran Lerentee McCray had tackles for loss.

Jones Jr. showcased why he's expected to be a security blanket for the rookie Lawrence. He only had three catches on four targets and was the Jaguars' third-leading receiver. Tavon Austin was the leading receiver, with four catches for 52 yards and the lone touchdown from Beathard. He dropped a would-be, two-point conversion. Former Florida Gator Josh Hammond added three catches. James Robinson only got three carries, but looked sharp, averaging 4.3 a carry. Dare Ogunbowale was the leading rusher with 24 yards on eight carries.

Special Teams, considered a specialty of Urban Meyer's teams in college, struggled Saturday night. Chris Claybrooks' first return was wiped out by a penalty; it would be the first of two penalties on kick-off return against the Jaguars. Josh Lambo also missed a field goal from 47 yards out.

The Jaguars' run defense looks vastly improved from a season ago, allowing just 38 yards on the ground. However, they allowed 327 yards through the air to the likes of Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta.