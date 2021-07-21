Jaguars announce six open practice dates for fans at 2021 Training Camp

The first open practice is scheduled for Thursday, July 29. Tickets are free, but fans must register ahead of time.

As teams across the league ready to welcome 100-percent capacity crowds back to their home stadiums this fall, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting the party started early with six open practice dates for fans. Jaguars fans will have their first opportunity to see Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer and the 2021 Jaguars on Thursday, July 29.

The complete list of open practices:

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30 – Season Ticket Members Only

Saturday, July 31 – NFL Back Together Saturday

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Sunday, August 8 – 2021 Scrimmage presented by Florida Blue

Saturday, July 31's practice will be part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" program. Fans will hear from Head Coach Urban Meyer and enjoy appearances by Jaguars Legends, Jaxson de Ville and members of the ROAR of the Jaguars.

The two open practices in August will take place at TIAA Bank Field; all other practices will be at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex

The Jaguars are scheduled to officially begin Training Camp on Wednesday, July 28.

For all practice dates, gates open at 9 a.m. with practice scheduled to conclude around noon. Free parking is available in Lots P and J, and concessions, merchandise and restrooms will be available for all attendees. Due to the NFL’s health and safety protocols, interactions between players and fans, including autographs, will not be permitted this year. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place and it is highly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals to wear a face covering while attending practice. For answers to more frequently asked questions about training camp, please visit www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp.