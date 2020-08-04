JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In support of the fight against COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they will purchase and distribute 45,000 team-branded masks during the month of April. The effort is part of the larger, #Masks4JAX campaign.

Distribution of the locally-sourced masks -- featuring the Jaguars' logo -- will begin later this week and continue throughout the month of April. The club says the masks will be distributed to local companies still operating and interacting with the public. Non-profit groups focused on local COVID-19 efforts will also receive masks.

This comes on the heels of Jaguars' legend Tony Boselli's fight and recovery from the coronavirus. Boselli is now back at home recovering. He and the Jaguars released a new PSA on Monday.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan had also pledged $1 million in support of northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The funding is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents. Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Feeding Northeast Florida, The Clara White Mission, The Jacksonville Public Education Fund and the local chapter of the American Red Cross have all received funding from the $1 million donations.

Khan's auto parts manufacturing company, Flex-N-Gate, is also in the process of converting its operations to produce essential parts -- including those that will help construct ventilators -- in the fight against COVID-19.

RELATED: Tony Boselli: Coronavirus ‘buried me,’ Jaguars great says

RELATED: Report: Tony Boselli tests positive for coronavirus