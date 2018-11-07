JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars fans will receive a sneak peek of the 2018 season during eight open training camp practices this summer.

The Jaguars will host fans during seven regular training camp practices and their annual open scrimmage at TIAA Bank Field. Fans in attendance will watch as Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and his staff prepare the likes of Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Blake Bortles, Calais Campbell and first-round pick Taven Bryan for the upcoming campaign.

Autograph sessions will take place following each training camp practice as players leave the field.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Below is the entire list of open practices for the Jaguars' 2018 training camp:

- Thursday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Friday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Saturday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (open exclusively to Jags 365 Season Ticket Members)

- Monday, July 30: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Tuesday, July 31: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Wednesday, August 1: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Thursday, August 2: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Friday, August 3: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Florida Blue Family Night practice at TIAA Bank Field)

In order to attend any of the Jaguars' free open training camp sessions, fans must register in advance online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV