Jaguars announce complete, 2021 schedule

The Jaguars will play eight games at home, eight games on the road, and one game in London. Tickets are now available for all 2021 NFL games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last few pieces of the puzzle have been set in place.

After announcing their Week One and International Games schedules, the NFL has released the entire 2021 schedule, including all 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars schedule will be as follows:

Week One (September 12) at Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week Two (September 19) vs. Denver Broncos – 1 p.m.

Week Three (September 26) vs. Arizona Cardinals – 1 p.m.

Week Four (September 30) at Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m.

Week Five (October 10) vs Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m.

Week Six (October 17) vs. Miami Dolphins in London – 9:30 a.m.

Week Seven (October 24) – Bye Week

Week Eight (October 30) at Seattle Seahawks – 4:05 p.m.

Week Nine (November 7) vs. Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m.

Week Ten (November 14) at Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m.

Week Eleven (November 21) vs. San Francisco 49ers – 1 p.m.

Week Twelve (November 28) vs. Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m.

Week Thirteen (December 5) at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 p.m.

Week Fourteen (December 12) at Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m.

Week Fifteen (December 19) vs. Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week Sixteen (December 26) at New York Jets – 1 p.m.

Week Seventeen (January 2) at New England Patriots – 1 p.m.

Week Eighteen (January 9) vs. Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m.

As of now, the Jaguars’ 2021 schedule features two, nationally-broadcast prime-time games: Week Four at Cincinnati and Week Six in London against the Dolphins. The Jaguars will travel 13,284 miles during the 2021 regular season, including eight away games and one home game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team’s trip to London is the longest of the season (4,250 miles), followed by Seattle (2,443) and Los Angeles (2,153).

The Jaguars pre-season schedule is as follows:

Game 1 (TBD) vs. Cleveland Browns – TBD

Game 2 (August 23) at New Orleans Saints – 8 p.m.

Game 3 (TBD) at Dallas Cowboys -- TBD