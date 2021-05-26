Jaguars announce 2021 preseason schedule

The Jaguars will play preseason games this August, including a home, Saturday game in primetime against the Cleveland Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced dates and times for their three preseason games ahead of the 2021 regular season. They are:

Saturday, August 14 - Home vs. Cleveland Browns (7 P.M. - CBS47)

Monday, August 23 - Away at New Orleans Saints (8 P.M. - ESPN)

Sunday, August 29 - Away at Dallas Cowboys (1 P.M. - CBS47)

The Jaguars are preparing for full-capacity crowds for the 2021 season, including the preseason. They anticipate the lower bowl 100 and 200 sections of season ticket holders to sell-out.

Earlier this off-season, the NFL approved a 17-game regular season with three preseason games. NFL Training Camp is slated to open across the league on Tuesday, July 27. Fans are expected to be permitted in some capacity at Training Camp.