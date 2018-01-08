JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Success has brought the Jaguars' locker room closer together. It's become evident that the players and coaches have formed bonds on-and-off the field.

The team's reaction to cornerback Jalen Ramsey's absence during the first four days of training camp served as the latest example of the group's internal support. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, free safety Tashaun Gipson and linebacker Telvin Smith all offered public support of Ramsey as he spent time with his newly expanded family in Tennessee following the birth of his daughter.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

GALLERY: Highlights from the first week of Jaguars training camp

While Ramsey's All-Pro talent may have given him the clout to take a few days off without bickering, the team's public understanding of the cornerback's situation showed not only compassion but companionship beyond the confines of everyday co-workers.

Upon his return to training camp on Tuesday, Ramsey expressed gratitude for the support of his teammates and coaches.

“It means a lot man, it really means a lot," Ramsey said. "I think that a lot of that goes back to … It’s not all on me. I can’t sit here and say that is all on me. That is on my support. That goes back on them – supporting me, having the belief in me and knowing that I am going to come back ready. The coaches, the same way. That spreads to everybody and everywhere. The fact that they have the confidence in my pops and everybody back home at RPT [Ramsey Performance Training] preparing me to be ready for situations. I’m truly blessed. I can’t do nothing but thank God.”

Ramsey has built a bond with Marrone over the last year. The pair forged an understanding regarding Ramsey's absence from training camp and have established a relationship off the football field as well. Marrone visited Ramsey in Tennessee during the team's break before training camp, further strengthening their connection.

“It was cool," Ramsey said of the visit. "It actually came about because I hit him up kind of just continuing to update him about the process and he was like, ‘I’ll come where you are at. We can talk about it for a little bit.’ I was like, ‘Actually, I’m working out. A.J. [Bouye] is in town, too [and] a couple other guys. Just come through there. I’ll holler at you for a little bit, and you can see that we are really out here working.”

Ramsey's teammates have seemingly bought into his talent and his level of commitment to the team. With the group establishing an understanding outside of their football lives, the bond in the locker room should only grow. The ever-growing comradery should lead to heightened trust on the field, furthering the chemistry among the group.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV