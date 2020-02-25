The Jaguars have plenty of holes to fill as they prepare for the upcoming 2020 season. That's why the First Coast Sports team has broken down those positions of need and potential players to fill them via the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tight End

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, right, runs with the ball against Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly offered freshman tight end Cole Kmet a day off last Saturday. It came 12 hours after Kmet earned his third save of the season, striking out one and allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning of Notre Dame’s 5-2 baseball victory over Wake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

AP

Cole Kmet

COLLEGE: Notre Dame

HOMETOWN: Lake Barrington, IL

HEIGHT: 6’5’’

WEIGHT: 250 LB

Kmet is widely considered the top tight end prospect in this year’s draft. Experience is a question, as he was only a starter for one full-year, and even then he missed three games with a broken collarbone. Kmet caught 43 passes and six touchdowns his junior year; he had nine receptions and zero touchdowns his sophomore year. Like so many tight ends, Kmet was a multi-sport athlete – but not a basketball player: he served as Notre Dame’s closer his freshman year, but suffered an arm injury his sophomore year. Considered a dependable target with room to grow as a blocker.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AP

Thaddeus Moss

COLLEGE: LSU

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, N.C.

HEIGHT: 6’3’’

WEIGHT: 249 LB

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss is easily the highest riser in this year’s class of tight ends thanks to his performance in the National Championship game. And yes, the 2019 season was Moss’ lone season on the field in Baton Rouge (he red-shirted in 2018 and sat out in 2017 after transferring from NC State), but the younger Moss holds LSU’s single-season mark for receptions (42) and receiving yards (534) by a tight end. Sure, two of his four touchdowns on the year came in that title game with Clemson – and a third game in the semifinal game with Oklahoma – but Moss is projected as a more traditional, in-line tight end anyway. He can certainly win underneath and move the sticks, but his blocking is where he is most effective; and with genes like his, maybe the best is yet to come in the receiving game.

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs in for a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP

Brycen Hopkins

COLLEGE: Purdue

HOMETOWN: Nashville, Tenn.

HEIGHT: 6’5’’

WEIGHT: 245 LB

Almost went with another tight end here, but Hopkins is easily one of, if not the, best receiving tight end in this year’s class – and that’s the type of tight end the Jaguars need. His Boilermakers were never the class of the Big 10 West, and yet Hopkins still racked up 130 receptions, 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons. With that said, he is not the best blocker, but does show great upside with his effort and size. He was in West Lafayette for five seasons and played in the 2020 Senior Bowl – both are trends among Dave Caldwell’s previous draft selections, including last year’s third-round draftee, tight end Josh Oliver.