JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jaguars fans already knew who to expect this coming season, but now we know when to expect it.

The team released their 2019 schedule that features a home opener against one of the AFC's juggernauts, and a home primetime game against one of their biggest rivals.

Regular season:

Week 1: 9/8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m.

Week 2: 9/15 @ Houston Texans 1 p.m.

Week 3: 9/19 vs. Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m. Thursday Night Football

Week 4: 9/29 @ Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: 10/6 @ Carolina Panthers 1 p.m.

Week 6: 10/13 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m.

Week 7: 10/20 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 8: 10/27 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.

Week 9: 11/3 vs. Houston Texans (London) at 9:30 a.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/17 @ Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m .

Week 12: 11/24 @ Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m.

Week 13: 12/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m.

Week 14: 12/8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Week 15: 12/15 @ Oakland Raiders 4:05 p.m.

Week 16: 12/22 @ Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

Week 17: 12/29 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

Schedule takeaways:

The Jaguars open and close the season at home. The Jaguars are 2-0 in season openers under Head Coach Doug Marrone.

The schedule makers did the Jaguars fans a favor this year with only one September home game in the sun. The Jaguars will host NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. in the team's home opener.

The team's second September home game is a Thursday night game vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are on a four-game winning streak vs. the Jaguars. Will the Jaguars finally get revenge on prime-time television?

The Jaguars travel to London to host the Texans the Sunday following the Florida/Georgia football game.