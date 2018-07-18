The Jaguars' 2018 draft class returned to TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday for the start of its first training camp. The group, headlined by first-round pick Taven Bryan and second-round pick DJ Chark, will prepare for what should be a grueling month of practices leading into the preseason.

Following a relatively successful offseason program, there is still plenty of room to grow for the young upstarts. Contact practices can open up opportunities or take them away based on how players adapt to the physical nature of training camp. It will be imperative for the rookies to show they can stand out against premier talent at the NFL level.

The efforts of training camp will help the coaching staff determine roles for the team's rookies. As of right now, the expectations for the class vary.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

PHOTOS: Jaguars' 2018 NFL Draft class First Round (29th overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 01 / 07 First Round (29th overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 01 / 07

Taven Bryan

Draft Position: First Round (29th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 291 lbs.

School: Florida

Outlook Entering Camp: Bryan was used mostly at the strong-side defensive end position during the offseason program but his role may become a bit more fluid once second-year pass rusher Dawuane Smoot returns from a wrist injury. The Jaguars' first-round pick was an athletic mismatch at three-technique during his time at Florida but he has the ability to play all four spots along the Jaguars' defensive line. Bryan, in theory, could take on a rover role similar to Calais Campbell's job last season. Bryan could play outside on obvious run downs and inside during clear passing situations.

DJ Chark

Draft Position: Second Round (61st overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 198 lbs.

School: LSU

Outlook Entering Camp: Chark raised eyebrows with his impressive catching radius during the offseason program. The rookie wide receiver developed chemistry with backup quarterback Cody Kessler, who connected with Chark on a handful of different routes. Chark's ability to grab the ball out of the air could be an asset in the red zone for the Jaguars. Due to his impressive speed, Chark should be used in a rotation at wide receiver. He will also become a key special teams asset.

Ronnie Harrison

Draft Position: Third Round (93rd overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 214 lbs.

School: Alabama

Outlook Entering Camp: The Jaguars drafted for value during the selection process and wound up adding Harrison in the third round. As the potential strong safety of the future, Harrison will likely back up veteran Barry Church as a rookie. Harrison is known for his hard-hitting style and he is likely to shine during the contact practices of training camp. The Jaguars now have a deep safety group and Harrison will need to excel as a playmaker to earn playing time during his first NFL season.

Will Richardson

Draft Position: Fourth Round (129th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 303 lbs.

School: NC State

Outlook Entering Camp: While some fans want him to compete at right guard, Richardson appears more likely to be the team's swing tackle as a rookie. Richardson was exclusively used at tackle at NC State and his athleticism is a good fit for the position. With Jermey Parnell getting up there in age, Richardson may have a clear path to the starting lineup as soon as next season. Parnell also has a history of injuries, so Richardson could be called upon at right tackle sooner than some would expect.

Tanner Lee

Draft Position: Sixth Round (203rd overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 220 lbs.

School: Nebraska

Outlook Entering Camp: While Lee displayed impressive deep ball accuracy during the offseason program, he is clearly behind Kessler in the race for the backup quarterback job. Lee has a similar body type to starting quarterback Blake Bortles, but that seems to be where the comparisons stop. The sixth-round pick could still end up making the roster as a developmental arm, as the Jaguars have noted that they are willing to house three quarterbacks on the active roster this season. Lee will have to perform well during training camp and the preseason in order to earn a job over an extra lineman, running back, wide receiver or tight end.

Leon Jacobs

Draft Position: Seventh Round (230th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 245 lbs.

School: Wisconsin

Outlook Entering Camp: The strong-side (SAM) linebacker job is up for grabs and Jacobs seems like prime competition for second-year favorite Blair Brown. Jacobs impressed the coaching staff with his intelligence and athleticism and he played the SAM position during his final year at Wisconsin. While Brown is considered the favorite, he is still learning the SAM role. Jacobs could end up earning a starting job as a rookie if he performs well during training camp and the preseason.

Logan Cooke

Draft Position: Seventh Round (247th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 200 lbs.

School: Mississippi State

Outlook Entering Camp: Cooke is currently the only punter on the Jaguars' roster. The team cut veteran punter Brad Nortman just days after selecting Cooke with its final draft pick. While the Jaguars have worked out a handful of punters during the offseason, Cooke remains unopposed, which is a good sign for the rookie. He had a solid enough offseason program to keep the coaching staff optimistic heading into training camp.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV