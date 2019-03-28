JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The number seven jersey is finally for sale in Jacksonville, with SportsMania being one of the first to stock up.

Life-long Jaguars fans were at the Jacksonville Beach store Wednesday afternoon after getting a call that their preordered jerseys finally came in.

About 25 people preordered the jersey, shop owner Matt Smith said. On Wednesday, the store had 15 on the shelves for those who didn't preorder.

If you're looking for the teal or white jersey, you will have to wait a little longer, as the black jerseys are the only ones currently in stock.

SportsMania is located at 1246 3rd St. South in Jacksonville Beach.

