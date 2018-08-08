Jacksonville Jaguars fans haven’t been this excited about the start of an NFL season in who knows how long. With more fans expected to attend preseason games, the Jags organization says the fastest way to get into the game, is to get into the app.

The official Jaguars smartphone app for iPhone and Android lets you buy tickets right from the palm of your hand.

On the eve of Thursday’s home preseason opener at TIAA Bank Field, calls to the ticket office have more than doubled, with some fans asking how they can transfer or sell their tickets.

Chad Johnson, Senior VP of sales encourages fans to download the app now even if they aren’t planning to go to the game, in case a friend or coworker changes plans at the last minute and wants to transfer their tickets.

"With the mobile app you can just forward the tickets to people,” Johnson said. “You can invite friends, you can re-sell them. If they can't go, you can just retract them, so it becomes a much easier process for fans.”

A deep playoff run last season, new uniforms and new players make the preseason games more popular than usual. The more people that have the app before game day, the faster everyone can get in, Johnson noted.

“Check early,” Johnson said. “Go look at your tickets early, don't let your first experience looking at your mobile tickets be when you're showing up to the game.”

It’s also important, Johnson said, to make sure your phone is charged, especially if you’re going to Thursday night’s game straight from work.

TIAA Bank Field will provide charging stations as well as troubleshooting kiosks if you have a technical problem.

© 2018 WTLV