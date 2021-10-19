Jaguars release kicker Josh Lambo

The announcement comes after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins in London, with a 23-20 walk-off finish sealed by Matthew Wright's game-winning field goal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released kicker Josh Lambo, the team announced in a news release Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins in London, with a 23-20 walk-off finish sealed by Matthew Wright's game-winning field goal.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the team would be meeting to discuss roster decisions, but "obviously Matthew Wright has earned the right to be our starting kicker."

After the game-winning field goal, buzz over Wright made its way to the post-game interviews for the Jags. Trevor Lawrence told reporters "He was a software engineer a few months ago and now he's making the game-winning kick for this team."

Lambo was seen giving Wright a warm embrace following Wright's field goal Sunday. Wright said "There's no bad blood between us. He's been really helpful. He's had some wise words for me."

Lambo's field goal percentage for the 2021 season was 0%, with three attempts. That's down from 97.1% in the 2019 season, when the Jags went 6 and 10, finishing last in the AFC South.

Off the field, Lambo has been active in the nonprofit sector in Jacksonville. He sponsored the iCan Bike Camp at the North Florida School of Special Education in June, where students were able to learn to ride a bike and were gifted one of their own at the end of the week.