JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Remember when the Jags were bad. Like, really, really, really, BAD. Tickets were cheap, there was a tarp over sections of the upper deck, and you could leave your tailgate at 12:58 and still get into the stadium to see the 1 o'clock kickoff. Well, those days are gone. There's a buzz around the 2019 team and it's lead to longer lines getting through security. So much so that the team announced today that it will be opening a new gate.
Tad Dickman is the Director of Public Relations for the Jags. He tweeted out that Gate 5 would be a new entry point for fans coming in from Lots F, K, H, Q, and X. Those are the lots between the stadium and river.
Earlier this season, fans complained of long lines at gates and security scanners which couldn't read electronic tickets quickly.
The team made other changes following a game during which 18 people had to be taken to area hospitals with heat related problems.
Temporary shade shelters and misting fans were part of the solution the team implemented in mid-September.
The gate will be open for Sunday's tilt against the Jets. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
The game marks the midpoint of the season and will be pivotal in providing momentum heading into next week's game against the Texans in London. You can see that game on First Coast News ABC25. A special edition of Good Morning Jacksonville starts at 7 a.m. The pregame show from London begins at 8am. Kickoff is at 9:30.