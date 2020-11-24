Jaguars place three on Injured Reserve, one on Reserve/COVID-19 list

In addition to roster moves, the Jaguars reportedly sent their entire defensive coaching staff home because of COVID-19 protocols

A flurry of roster transactions for the Jaguars Tuesday afternoon was followed by a report that more could be on the way.

The Jaguars placed Josh Allen (knee), D.J. Hayden (hamstring) and Daniel Thomas (arm) on Injured Reserve Tuesday. As this is Hayden's second stint on IR, he is ineligible to return this year. Allen and Thomas will be eligible to return in three weeks, although head coach Doug Marrone indicated that Thomas' season is most-likely done.

In a presumably corresponding move, the Jaguars re-signed safety Doug Middleton and signed linebacker Reggie Gilbert off the Cardinals' practice squad. They also signed a practice squad player of their own -- running back Nathan Cottrell -- to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, kicker Chase McLaughlin, signed only two weeks ago after Josh Lambo was placed on Injured Reserve, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Players are placed on this list in accordance with COVID-19 protocol; they could have the virus or have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive. Aldrick Rosas, recently restated to the Jaguars' roster, would be next-in-line to kick for Jacksonville.

Interestingly, the NFL Network reported shortly thereafter that the Jaguars' entire defensive coaching staff was sent home due to COVID-19 protocol. Contact tracing is now underway.