Jaguars lose to Colts 28-14 in final game of the 2020-2021 season

A valiant second half comes up just shy of victory on the road in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a game that many expected to be the final go round for Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone, the team rallied for their head man in the second half of Sunday's rivalry game against the Colts.

Jacksonville entered Sunday as a 14.5 point underdog to Indianapolis. Las Vegas was proved correct in the first half when Indianapolis went up to a 20-0 lead on the Jaguars. Rodrigo Blankenship made two field goals in the first half but missed his final attempt of the second quarter that would have sent the Colts to the locker room up 23-7.

In the second half Mike Glennon and the offense were able to do enough to make this a game. With 6:26 left in third quarter Laviska Shenault caught an eight yard touchdown pass to cut the Colts lead to just six. Shenault was the primary target with DJ Chark out today, Shenault hauled in two touchdowns on six receptions from Mike Glennon.

With just 5:50 left in the game the Jaguars got the football back down six points with a chance to win in Indianapolis. A three and out from the offense gave the ball right back to the Colts. That's where Jonathan Taylor extended his day on the ground to 241 yards. A 45 yard touchdown rush just under four minutes left in the game put a seal on the season for the Jaguars.