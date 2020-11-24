Jacksonville mayor responds to statement about Jaguars' lease extension demands

"More than 20 years ago we made a decision as a community to be an NFL city," said Curry. "As mayor of Jacksonville, I'm going to continue to demonstrate that commitment. The sustainability of this franchise is not a new conversation for the administration ... Demonstrating our capacity as an NFL city is a phased approach that contemplates economic development plans in our downtown that are currently being discussed, as well as an analysis of our stadium to identify what changes or enhancements should be made in order to make an NFL stadium for the future. This is a multi-year phased conversation for the City of Jacksonville."