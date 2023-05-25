'Not sure this move was needed:' Fans weigh in after Jacksonville Jaguars waive kicker Riley Patterson, sign Brandon McManus

Last season, Riley Patterson scored the game winning kick over the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2022 AFC Wild Card Playoff game at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have waived kicker Riley Patterson and signed Brandon McManus.

His 36-yard field goal, made right as time expired, capped the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.

Twitter users weighed in regarding his release.

Thanks for last year Riley! Not sure this move was needed. — DUUUVAL (@G0J4GS) May 25, 2023

*drills 2 game winners*



*gets released* — Mark Harris (@SkyboxNascar) May 25, 2023

Ima miss screamin 🗣"RILEEEEYYYYYY!!!!"!!!! Everytime he goes to kick a field goal. Salute to u and we thank u for comin in da clutch in '22 szn big Homie! We ❤️ u forever a Jaguar! @rileypatterson7 — MatyBoi (@1MatyP) May 25, 2023

Absolutely gutted. Met @rileypatterson7 at the open practice in the UK last year and it was the best day ever. You'll be missed dude. My coffee cup says it all 💔 pic.twitter.com/FuRVZlQthf — Abi (@abibranson) May 25, 2023

The team says McManus, a nine-year veteran, has appeared in 144 games since 2014, all with Denver. In his nine seasons, McManus has converted 81.4 percent (223-of-274) of his field goal attempts and his 40 made field goals of 50-plus yards are third most in the NFL over that time span.