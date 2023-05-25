'Not sure this move was needed:' Fans weigh in after Jacksonville Jaguars waive kicker Riley Patterson, sign Brandon McManus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have waived kicker Riley Patterson and signed Brandon McManus.
Last season, Patterson scored the game winning kick over the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2022 AFC Wild Card Playoff game at TIAA Bank Field.
His 36-yard field goal, made right as time expired, capped the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.
The team says McManus, a nine-year veteran, has appeared in 144 games since 2014, all with Denver. In his nine seasons, McManus has converted 81.4 percent (223-of-274) of his field goal attempts and his 40 made field goals of 50-plus yards are third most in the NFL over that time span.
His 946 total points are fifth-most in the NFL since 2014.