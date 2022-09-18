First home game of the season: Jaguars dominate in shutout win over the Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts on both sides of the ball in their 24-0 win over their AFC South Division rival. Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Matt Ryan’s pass on the Colts opening drive of the game.
The Jaguars would take advantage of the turnover when Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Christian Kirk for an 11 yard touchdown. In fact, Kirk finished the game 6 catches for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lawrence turned in one of his finest performances in the teal and black, he was 25/30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
But it was the Jaguars defense that proved to be the story of the game. The Jaguars pressured Ryan all game long sacking the veteran quarterback 5 times and the defense had 3 interceptions. The Jaguars defense also kept Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in check holding him to 54 yards on 9 carries. The Colts finished the game with only 218 yards of total offense.
It’s Doug Pederson first win as the head coach of the Jaguars. The Jaguars now have won 8 straight games at home against Indianapolis. The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014. With the win the Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South Division. The Jaguars hit the road next Sunday to tackle the Los Angeles Chargers.