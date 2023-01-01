Jacksonville Jaguars leading over Houston Texans, 28-0

While that showdown against the Titans will determine whether the Jags make the playoffs, the team isn't overlooking the 2-12-1 Houston Texans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are taking on the Houston Texans in Texas.

Right from the beginning, the Jaguars defense came up with the big stop on the Texan's first drive. They were able to get the ball on the first 4th and 1, setting great field position for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

This led to an early lead for the Jaguars, with JaMychal Hasty running it. The extra point was good. 7–0, Jaguars

Fast-forward a few plays and Logan Cooke has a beautiful punt and Chris Claybrooks downs it at the one for the Jaguars. Some great special teams play by the Jags.

Second quarter, it's Travis Etienne with a burst and he breaks it for the 62-yard TD run to put the Jaguars up 14-0 on the Texans.

Later in the second, Folorunso Fatukasi gets pressure on Texans' Davis Mills who fumbles. It's Tyson Campbell with the scoop and score.

It's 21–0 Jaguars over Texans.

At the top of the third, Snoop Connor runs it in for the touchdown -- the first of his career!

Jags are up 28-0.

Background:

The team has won three games in a row and stand alone at the top of the AFC South at 7-8. With that being said, they've got a great shot to win the AFC South with a win over the Titans next week

The last time the Jags beat the Texans was Dec. 17, 2017 when then-Jags quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jacksonville to the 45-7 win over Houston.

Since that beat down of the Texans, the Jags have lost their last nine games against Houston.

Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 0-3 versus Houston and would like nothing else than to keep the team's late-season momentum going with a victory in Houston Sunday.