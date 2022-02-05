Jacksonville Jaguars sign TE Naz Bohannon, WR Marvin Hall and more

The team announced several members have been waived from the team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several roster moves, the team announced Monday.

The team has signed TE Naz Bohannon, WR Marvin Hall, WR Willie Johnson and WR Ryan McDaniel.

Bohanon, 6-5, 232, played college basketball at Clemson in 2021 after playing four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-20). He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds. Bohanon played football and basketball at Lorain (Ohio) High School.

Hall, 5-10, 192, has played in 47 career games with the Browns, Falcons and Lions. In 2020, he totaled a career-high 18 receptions for 302 yards and two TDs with the Lions (11 games) and Browns (one game). The Los Angeles native played at the University of Washington from 2012-15 and caught 25 passes for 409 yards in his four-year career.

Johnson, 5-10, 183, played collegiately at Marshall and tallied 114 receptions for 1,846 yards and 13 TDs, including a career-high 32 receptions for 625 yards and three TDs as a senior in 2021. He also accumulated 22 kick returns for 492 yards and 19 punt returns for 148 yards during his time with the Thundering Herd. He attended South Fort Meyers High School and caught 95 passes for 1,560 yards and four TDs.

McDaniel, 6-2, 204, played in 34 games with North Carolina Central from 2018-21 and caught 100 passes for 1,208 yards, highlighted by a career-best 52 receptions for 680 yards in 2021. He was voted Second-Team All-MEAC and named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week after a nine-catch 178-yard performance in Week 4. McDaniel attended Fort Bend (Sugar Land, Texas) Christian High School and played wide receiver and linebacker.