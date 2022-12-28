Jaguars announce ticket sale information for potential home playoff game

"Looking ahead at the next two weeks, we know the opportunity to host a home playoff game could come down to the last second." - Jaguars President Mark Lamping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After winning four of their last five games and finding themselves atop the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking forward to possibly hosting a playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. It preparation for that hopeful day, the team announced Wednesday information for ticket sales.

"Looking ahead at the next two weeks, we know the opportunity to host a home playoff game could come down to the last second," said Jaguars President Mark Lamping in a news release. "By going on sale this week, fans have ample time to plan and ensure TIAA Bank Field is a full teal out."

Fans should visit www.jaguars.com/tickets for all transactions or call the Jaguars ticket office at (904) 633-2000. Timings for season ticket members and the general public are as follows:

Season Ticket Member Information

Jaguars season ticket members who have yet to opt-in to automatic playoff ticket purchasing, have until end of day on Friday, Dec. 30 to secure their regular season seats for the playoffs. Season ticket members should check their email for more information on how to opt in.

Season ticket members who have not already opted into automatic playoff tickets or wish to purchase up to eight additional playoff seats can begin selecting seats on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

General Public Information

The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.

If the Jaguars do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.