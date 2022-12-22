Jaguars, Jets kick off Thursday during winter storm

Jacksonville Jaguars travel to New York Jets Thursday night to face the Jets smack in the middle of a winter storm with precipitation expected.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season.

Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting.

This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in a jumbled AFC so there’s plenty at stake Thursday night.

The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild-card spot.

Lawrence and Wilson were the 1-2 picks in the 2021 draft. While Lawrence has been outstanding over the past month, Wilson is only starting because Mike White is injured. He outdueled Lawrence in a 26-21 win at home on Dec. 26, 2021.

“I’m not playing against Zach, I’m playing against the Jets defense,” Lawrence said. “It’s annoying when people always compare it to all that because that’s not what it’s about. That’s not how the game should be played. You just do whatever it takes to win the game.”

That Jets defense presents quite a challenge for Lawrence and the Jags. New York is ranked No. 3 overall, and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner leads a secondary that allows just 193.9 yards passing per game.

Coming off an impressive comeback win against Dallas, the Jaguars are 1 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to watch

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: 8:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22