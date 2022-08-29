Jacksonville Jaguars make several roster moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several roster moves, the team announced Monday.
- LB Tyrell Adams (Released)
- DL Auzoyah Alufohai (Waived)
- RB Ryquell Armstead (Waived)
- S Rudy Ford (Released)
- CB Benjie Franklin (Waived)
- OL KC McDermott (Released)
- DB Brandon Rusnak (Waived)
- LB Chapelle Russell (Waived)
- OL Badara Traore (Waived)
- WR Laquon Treadwell (Released)
