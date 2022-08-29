x
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars make several roster moves

WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Tyrell Adams have been released, with several others waived.
Credit: Andrew Badillo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several roster moves, the team announced Monday.

  • LB Tyrell Adams (Released)
  • DL Auzoyah Alufohai (Waived)
  • RB Ryquell Armstead (Waived)
  • S Rudy Ford (Released)
  • CB Benjie Franklin (Waived)
  • OL KC McDermott (Released)
  • DB Brandon Rusnak (Waived)
  • LB Chapelle Russell (Waived)
  • OL Badara Traore (Waived)
  • WR Laquon Treadwell (Released)

