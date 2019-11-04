Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Leonard Fournette, was arrested Thursday afternoon for driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 24-year-old's arrest stems from an unpaid speeding ticket he received back in November.

Fournette was booked into the Duval County Jail with a bond of $1,508.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a statement regarding his arrest:

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information."

