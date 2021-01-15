WATCH | Jacksonville Jaguars introduce Urban Meyer as next head coach

After making the announcement Thursday, Urban Meyer was at TIAA Bank Field on Friday taking questions from reporters for the first time as the Jaguars head coach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Urban Meyer made his first appearance Friday as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags owner Shad Khad introduced Meyer at TIAA Bank Field saying he had no doubt that he picked the right coach for the job.

After the brief introduction, Meyer took questions from the media for about 30 minutes. After a standout career as a coach in the college ranks, Meyer said he expected the job in the NFL to be much different.

The fact that the Jaguars have the number one overall pick in the NFL draft played "huge" in his decision to come to Jacksonville, Meyer said.

Meyer compiled a college coaching record of 187-32 with stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He also won three national championships with the Gators in 2006 and 2008. His record at Florida was 65-14. His record with the Ohio State Buckeyes was 83-9 in his seven seasons there. He also led that team to a national title in 2014.