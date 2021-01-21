Watch | Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan introduces new GM Trent Baalke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A week after naming Urban Meyer its new head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars filled another seat on Thursday. Owner Shad Khan announced that he was promoting Trent Baalke to general manager.

Baalke joined the Jaguars in February 2020 as Director of Pro Personnel. That came after a 12-year run in San Francisco, including six as general manager.

“I would like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to continue with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team’s general manager,” said Baalke. “I look forward to getting to work with Coach Meyer and giving Jaguars fans everywhere the winner they deserve. I am confident that our shared vision will lead our team to success in 2021 and beyond.”