Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars host first of several community meetings about Shipyard development project

The first meeting will be at the Regency Square Branch Library at 5:30 Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars' President, Mark Lamping, will host the first of more than a dozen community meetings Tuesday evening on the team's plan to develop the Shipyards downtown.

Lamping and the Jaguars revealed a plan earlier this month a Four Seasons Hotel, a new training and orthopedic complex and improvements to the city-owned marina to downtown. The price tag sits at about $441 million.

Tuesday's meeting is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regency Square Branch Library. There are 13 other meetings throughout June across the First Coast. All of the meetings are 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • June 16: Fernandina Beach Branch Library
  • June 16: Lakewood United Methodist Church in San Marco
  • June 17: Southeast Regional Library near the Town Center
  • June 17: Pablo Creek Regional Library on the Southside
  • June 17: The Lake Asbury Community Association Building/Community Center in Clay County
  • June 21: Beaches Branch Library in Jacksonville Beach
  • June 21: West Branch Library in Whitehouse
  • June 21: Willow Branch Public Library
  • June 22: South Mandarin Library in Mandarin
  • June 22: Bartram Trail Branch Library in St. Johns County
  • June 22: Bradham and Brooks Branch Library on the Northside
  • June 23: Charles Webb Wesconnett Library on the Westside 
  • June 24: TIAA Bank Field- Upper East Club downtown

    

