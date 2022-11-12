Jaguars bounce back with 36-22 win over the Titans in Nashville

It was one of the more complete performances for the Jaguars this season, as they moved the ball on offense and forced four Titans turnovers in the 36-22 win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars brought their A game to Nashville Sunday as they beat the Titans 36-22. It was the Jags first win in Nashville since 2013.

Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram both had career days and the Jags defense forced four Titans turnovers in the win.

With the win, the Jags improve to 5-8 this season and the Titans have now lost three straight games to drop to 7-6.

The Jags will face the Dallas Cowboys who are 10-3 next Sunday, December 18 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff for that game is set for 1pm on FOX.

Tennessee got the ball first and the Titans put together a touchdown drive to open the game. Titans running back Derrick Henry ran it in from three yards out to make it 7-0 Titans early. The Jags went three and out on their first offensive possession. After the Titans got the ball back, Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker got to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the strip sack. The Jags were able to take advantage of the turnover as Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram to tie the game at 7. The Titans answered right back as a long run by Derrick Henry set up Ryan Tannehill's 10-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo to put the Titans up 14-7. Tennessee led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard picked off Ryan Tannehill to give the Jaguars the ball in Titans territory. The Jaguars couldn't get into the end zone following Wingard's interception, and settled for a Riley Patterson 37-yard field goal to cut the Titans lead to 14-10. Patterson added another field goal, this time from 43 yards out, to make it a 14-13 game. The Titans were driving on their next possession, but Derrick Henry coughed up the football to give the Jaguars the ball just before halftime. Trevor Lawrence then led the Jags down the field and Zay Jones made a great touchdown catch to put the Jags up 20-14. The Jags led 20-14 at the half.

Coming out of halftime, the Jags put together a seven-minute drive capped off by Trevor Lawrence's touchdown run. It was 27-14 Jags after Riley Patterson hit the extra point. The Jags offense was firing on all cylinders Sunday. After getting the ball back, they drove down the field and Evan Engram added to his career day with a sensational touchdown grab over his defender. Despite not converting the two-point play the Jags went up 33-14 over the Titans on Engram's touchdown. The Jags led 33-14 after three quarters of football.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Jags got their fourth takeaway of the game on Derrick Henry's second fumble of the game. Riley Patterson kicked his third field goal of the game to give the Jags a 36-14 lead. The Titans closed the gap to 14 points after a touchdown and successful two-point play. Tennessee would get the ball back but the Jags defense stopped them again right at the two-minute warning. The Jags held on to take down the AFC South's top team on the road 36-22.

Outchea at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. For #Jaguars-Titans 2022 Week 14 pic.twitter.com/EFNY4iS3Hd — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 11, 2022