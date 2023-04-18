Jacksonville Jaguar Chris Claybrooks arrested, charged with domestic battery

In a statement the team said they're aware of the incident and have no further comment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks has been arrested, the team confirmed.

Claybrooks has been charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, jail records indicate.

The Jaguars released this statement:

"We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time".