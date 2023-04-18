x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguar Chris Claybrooks arrested, charged with domestic battery

In a statement the team said they're aware of the incident and have no further comment.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks (6) poses after an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks has been arrested, the team confirmed.

Claybrooks has been charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, jail records indicate.

The Jaguars released this statement:

"We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time".

Claybrooks faced a domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000 charge in April, earlier this year, reports the Florida Times-Union.  The charges, however, were later dropped with an undisclosed settlement reached, according to the newspaper.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach comes out as gay

Before You Leave, Check This Out