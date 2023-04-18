Jacksonville Jaguar Chris Claybrooks arrested, charged with domestic battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks has been arrested, the team confirmed.
Claybrooks has been charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, jail records indicate.
The Jaguars released this statement:
"We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time".
Claybrooks faced a domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000 charge in April, earlier this year, reports the Florida Times-Union. The charges, however, were later dropped with an undisclosed settlement reached, according to the newspaper.