Here's is the Jaguars' 2022 schedule

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule Thursday and the Jaguars have just one primetime game and kick off their season away vs. the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders (7-10, 2021 third in NFC East) at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2 | September 18

Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2021 second in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3 | September 25

Los Angeles Chargers (9-8, 2021 third in AFC West) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 4 | October 2

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, 2021 second in NFC East) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5 | October 9

Houston Texans (4-13, 2021 third in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6 | October 16

Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2021 second in AFC South) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7 | October 23

New York Giants (4-13, 2021 fourth in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8 | October 30

Denver Broncos (7-10, 2021 fourth in AFC West) at Wembley Stadium in London, England, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Week 9 | November 6

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, 2021 second in AFC West) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10 | November 13

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, 2021 first in AFC West) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11 | November 20

Bye

Week 12 | November 27

Baltimore Ravens (8-9, 2021 fourth in AFC North) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13 | December 4

Detroit Lions (3-13-1, fourth in NFC North) at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. 1 p.m., FOX

Week 14 | December 11

Tennessee Titans (12-5, first in AFC South) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15 | December 18

Dallas Cowboys (12-5, first in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 16 | December 22

New York Jets (4-13, fourth in AFC East) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17 | January 1

Houston Texans (4-13, third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18 | January 7/8