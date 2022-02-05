Here's is the Jaguars' 2022 schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week 1 | September 11
Washington Commanders (7-10, 2021 third in NFC East) at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2 | September 18
Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2021 second in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3 | September 25
Los Angeles Chargers (9-8, 2021 third in AFC West) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., 4:05 p.m., CBS
Week 4 | October 2
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, 2021 second in NFC East) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5 | October 9
Houston Texans (4-13, 2021 third in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6 | October 16
Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2021 second in AFC South) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 7 | October 23
New York Giants (4-13, 2021 fourth in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 8 | October 30
Denver Broncos (7-10, 2021 fourth in AFC West) at Wembley Stadium in London, England, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
Week 9 | November 6
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, 2021 second in AFC West) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10 | November 13
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, 2021 first in AFC West) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11 | November 20
Bye
Week 12 | November 27
Baltimore Ravens (8-9, 2021 fourth in AFC North) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13 | December 4
Detroit Lions (3-13-1, fourth in NFC North) at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. 1 p.m., FOX
Week 14 | December 11
Tennessee Titans (12-5, first in AFC South) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15 | December 18
Dallas Cowboys (12-5, first in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 16 | December 22
New York Jets (4-13, fourth in AFC East) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17 | January 1
Houston Texans (4-13, third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 18 | January 7/8
Tennessee Titans (12-5, first in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field, TBD, TBD