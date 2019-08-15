Ben Taylor, owner of Jacksonville-based Taylor Tacos food truck did some research and found out Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles favorite food and turned it into a taco. Taylor said he learned Foles' favorite meal and favorite restaurant at a spot in Philadelphia called Friday Saturday Sunday.

It includes some items not typically found on tacos. What do you think? It's made with Taylor Tacos' signature marinated chicken, roasted butternut squash, broccoli, tomatoes, black olives and a three cheese blend.

You can try the taco Saturday at Jacksonville's first ever Taco festival.

