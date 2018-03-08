JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had his coming out party last season. As he takes part in his third NFL training camp, Ngakoue now wants to help some of his younger teammates follow his lead to success.

Like Ngakoue last season, Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is entering his second year in the league. After a solid rookie season, Robinson is expected to make a similar jump in production to Ngakoue's surge from Year One to Year Two.

The pair has consistently worked against each other during training camp, especially during one-on-one drills, and the battles have been main event-style brawls for positioning. The back-and-forth between Ngakoue and Robinson is among the most competitive pairings in practice.

“It’s been great," Ngakoue said Thursday after practice. "I tell [Robinson] all the time I’m going to make him the best left tackle in the league. I don’t ever hold up on him. I always go hard. I’m 100 percent because that’s what he needs.”

Ngakoue's top effort is a sight to behold. Not only is he one of the best pass rushers in the league, but he also leads the NFL in forced fumbles over the last two years. The former third-round pick's mix of speed and power is the perfect test for an emerging lineman like Robinson.

Ngakoue has produced 20 sacks and 10 forced fumbles during his first two seasons in the league. He has been a nightmare for opposing linemen and quarterbacks. If Robinson can learn to subdue Ngakoue's effectiveness, he should be able to handle the likes of Brian Orakpo and Whitney Mercilus on a bi-annual basis.

