JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars starting wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off the field during the first quarter of the team's preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

On first-and-10 from the Jacksonville seven-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles connected downfield with Lee for a 20-yard gain. He was tackled low by safety Devonta Kazee and lost control of the ball. The fumble was recovered by Falcons linebacker Duke Riley but Kazee was flagged for lowering his head to create contact and the Jaguars retained possession with the 15-yard penalty attached.

Lee lay on the field for several minutes as the Jaguars' training staff evaluated his left leg. The staff then carted him off the field. The Jaguars later clarified the injury was to Lee's left knee.

The Jaguars have strong depth at the wide receiver position but Lee was supposed to be a key starter for the team this season after signing a four-year, $34 million deal during free agency. If the veteran wide receiver were to miss time due to injury, the Jaguars would need to rely on the rotation of Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Rashad Greene and DJ Chark.

At the time of the injury, the Falcons led the Jaguars, 3-0, with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

