48 hours before they kick-off at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars already know they will be without several, key players against the Jets -- including almost half of their linebacker room.

Quincy Williams, Najee Goode and Leon Jacobs are all linebackers and have all been ruled out with hamstring injuries. These injuries affected all three players last week in the Jaguars' 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams, the Jaguars' third round pick, started the first five games at outside linebacker before being benched in favor of Goode against the Saints. Goode got the start once again against the Bengals, before his injury opened the door for Williams' return.

The Jaguars also announced Friday morning that they have placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (core muscle) on the Injured List. Dareus had surgery on Thursday in Philadelphia and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks; now, he is not eligible to return until Week Seventeen against the Colts.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars signed seventh-year defensive tackle Akeem Spence.