Jaguars' Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for violating NFL performance-enhancing drug policy

Robinson will be eligible to return for the Week Five game against the Bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cam Robinson, has received a four-game suspension from the NFL.

The league suspended Robinson for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars in 2022 and his suspension allows the team to void any guaranteed money that he's still due under the terms of the deal.

Robinson missed the final five games - three in the regular season and two in the playoffs of last season with a knee injury.

The Jaguars open the season with a road game against the Colts, home dates with the Chiefs and Texans, and a Week Four trip to London to face the Falcons.

Robinson will be eligible to return for the Week Five game against the Bills.

Statement from Robinson:

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal. I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

Statement from the Jacksonville Jaguars: