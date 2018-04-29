The Jaguars still had some work to do after selecting seven prospects during this past weekend's NFL Draft. With a few more spots to fill in order to reach the 90-man limit, the team signed 13 undrafted free agents to complete the initial offseason roster.

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Measurements: 6-1, 209 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 121 tackles, 25 pass breakups and seven interceptions

Roster Outlook: The Jaguars failed to add a cornerback in the draft, so Meeks has a very good shot at making the roster. He was considered a Day 2 pick by most pundits heading into the draft process, so he comes with considerable hype. Meeks will compete for a primary backup cornerback spot against tenured players, Jalen Myrick and Tyler Patmon.

Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Measurements: 6-5, 227 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 231 receptions for 3,218 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns

Roster Outlook: The Jaguars lack size at the wide receiver position and Lazard offers that element to the roster. Following a strong four-year career at Iowa State, the former Cyclone's unique traits will allow him to succeed in the red zone. Could he be the Keelan Cole of this offseason?

Dee Delaney, CB, Miami

Measurements: 5-11, 200 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 39 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in lone season at Miami

Roster Outlook: Delaney spent four seasons at The Citadel before transferring to Miami as a graduate student. Delaney made the most of his lone season at Miami, appearing in 10 games and making six starts. The defensive back has 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed. He will compete with Meeks, Patmon, Myrick and several others for a depth spot.

Mike Hughes, DT, UNLV

Measurements: 6-2, 308 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 101 tackles (16 for loss) and four sacks

Roster Outlook: It's going to be tough for Hughes to make a stacked defensive tackle rotation. However, injuries happen and a strong performance could vault Hughes into a depth spot. He should receive plenty of snaps during the preseason in his attempt to make this or another roster.

Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State

Measurements: 6-2, 242 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 183 tackles (60.5 for loss) and 27.5 sacks

Roster Outlook: Jackson is Jacksonville State's all-time leader in tackles for loss and sacks. He has the ability to rush the passer and tackle in space. He should have an opportunity at the strong-side linebacker spot. He will need to stand out on special teams to make the roster.

C.J. Reavis, CB/S, Marshall

Measurements: 6-0, 198 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 123 tackles (five for loss), one interception and five pass breakups in two seasons at Marshall

Roster Outlook: The Jaguars have a pretty strong group at safety, so Reavis may be trying to make another roster or the practice squad. He will have to work his way into the conversation with a strong special teams effort.

Lyndon Johnson, DT, Cincinnati

Measurements: 6-5, 287 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 31 tackles (four for loss) and three sacks

Roster Outlook: Johnson has great size but seems like more of a project at the NFL level. If he can play well during training camp and the preseason, he will have a good shot at the practice squad.

Tony Adams, G, NC State

Measurements: 6-1, 302 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 35 career starts and 2,472 career snaps

Roster Outlook: Adams was a four-year starter at NC State. He will face an uphill battle in making the roster but could find a role as a backup guard. He will reunite with his college teammate, fourth-round offensive tackle Will Richardson, this offseason.

Tre' Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt

Measurements: 5-11, 185 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 126 tackles, 24 pass breakups and two interceptions

Roster Outlook: Much like Delaney and Meeks, Herndon will have the opportunity to earn a roster spot after the Jaguars failed to add a cornerback in the draft. Herndon has good size for the position and he needs to use it to his advantage on defense and special teams.

KC McDermott, OT, Miami

Measurements: 6-5, 311 lbs.

Notable College Stats: Started 34 games (17 at left tackle, 15 at left guard, 2 at right tackle)

Roster Outlook: McDermott was a three-starter at Miami. He played left tackle, right tackle and left guard for the Hurricanes. McDermott's positional versatility should help him receive additional snaps during training camp and the preseason.

Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech

Measurements: 5-11, 235 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 333 tackles (32.5 tackles for loss), 11.5 sacks, five interceptions and six forced fumbles

Roster Outlook: Motuapuaka was a stats machine at Virginia Tech. With the Jaguars' linebacker group lacking in experienced depth, Motuapuaka has a really good shot at earning a job. He will likely play at outside linebacker in training camp.

Dorren Miller, WR, Carson-Newman

Measurements: 6-0, 196 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 37 receptions for 868 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year

Roster Outlook: The Jaguars have notable depth at wide receiver. However, last year proved depth is always a fluid situation and Miller could earn his spot this summer. Miller is making the jump from a small school to the Jaguars' roster. Does that sound familiar?

Reggie Hunter, LB, NC Central

Measurements: 5-11, 240 lbs.

Notable College Stats: 245 tackles (28 for loss), 11 pass breakups, three sacks and six interceptions

Roster Outlook: A little undersized, Hunter will need to stand out on special teams to earn looks on defense during the preseason. The Jaguars have never been shy about giving small-school undrafted free agents opportunities, perhaps Hunter will take advantage of his.

