Jaguars "see Gardner Minshew being inactive" this Sunday against Texans

Second-year quarterback was diagnosed with multiple fractures in right thumb last week. Either Mike Glennon or Jake Luton would start for Jacksonville.

After a few days away during their Week Eight bye week, Doug Marrone and the Jaguars were back on the practice field at TIAA Bank Field Monday. And Doug Marrone confirmed the reports that surfaced late last week: Gardner Minshew has a right thumb injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the injury on Thursday.

Per Marrone's timeline, Minshew had a swollen thumb Tuesday morning and X-Rays and a meeting with a hand specialist were scheduled for later that day. By Tuesday night, Minshew was diagnosed with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

Asked if he sees Minshew being available Sunday for the Jaguars' Week Nine match-up with the Texans, Marrone said he "sees him being inactive." At this time, the Jaguars do not anticipate placing Minshew on the Injured List, but the timeline remains unclear.

That would mean the Jaguars would either go with the veteran Mike Glennon or sixth-round rookie Jake Luton. Marrone said because he is more familiar with Glennon, Luton will get the majority of the first-team reps this week in practice -- but both quarterbacks need "to be ready."

"I'm going to go with Jake this week [in practice], seeing the reps, and see how he does," Marrone told reporters. "Jake has a high ceiling. That's my opinion of him... I just want to see where this kid is at. Might as well see what we have. Go ahead, play him, and let's go."