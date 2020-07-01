JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew knows how to make an impression. He donned a sleeveless tropical shirt with cut-off jeans (known by the less-flattering name, jorts) and stood in front of a giant RV to announce a cross-country road trip.

The Instagram post, made Monday evening, starts with a close up of Minshew's face and, of course, that trademark mustache. Then, the camera pulls out to show the enormous vehicle he'll be traveling in.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said traveling from Florida to California is about “re-centering myself the only way I know how” after a rookie season that inspired Minshew Mania and earned him devoted fans around the world.

Minshew is turning to U.S. fans to make his road trip a success. In his post, he asks people to send him suggestions for “places to see, anything for free, places to eat and people to meet.”

He's using the hashtag #MilesWithMinshew so fans can follow along.

Minshew closed the video with a word of encouragement.

“Hopefully I see you out there on the road," he said. "In the meantime, keep it rolling.”