Full schedule for Jacksonville Jaguars to be released Thursday

The Jaguars will be the first NFL team to play back to back games in London.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The full 2023 Jaguars schedule will be released on May 11 at 8 p.m. This article will be updated with those games.

This follows the announcement that the team will head across the pond once again in 2023 for two games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars will take on the Atlanta Falcons for week 4 of the 2023-2024 season in London. Then in Week 5, Jacksonville will face off with the Buffalo Bills.