JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars third-round pick Ronnie Harrison was thrust into the spotlight during the team's 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The rookie was told shortly before the game that he would be lining up with the starters at free safety. While some understudies may have felt overwhelmed with the challenge of a last-minute lead role change, Harrison took his instantaneous promotion in stride.

Starting in place of former Pro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipson, Harrison collected five tackles and a forced fumble. On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone praised the young defensive back for responding well to an unusual situation.

"He went out there, had good hits, jarred the ball loose and played extremely well," Marrone said. "It was probably everything we were looking for when we drafted him. Is there room to improve? Of course, there is. There always is. But I thought he did a nice job from how he handled himself, calls, what he was doing. He did a good job.”

Marrone wasn't the only member of the Jaguars' organization to recognize Harrison's contributions to the team's first preseason win. Several veteran players kept a close eye on the rookie, who showed off his athleticism, instincts and hard-hitting style against Minnesota.

"From my perspective, he played amazingly," starting strong safety Barry Church said. "For him to be able to pick up the communication that we have and not really make many mental mistakes and be able to be in his place and do his job at all times was pretty impressive."

Harrison was part of the first-team defense that held Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to just 12 passing yards. His forced fumble on running back Latavius Murray may have been the difference between a field goal and a touchdown on the Vikings' first scoring drive.

"He did a great job out there," veteran safety Cody Davis said. "Especially coming into a preseason game, we haven't done too much full-speed tackling, so I thought he did excellent tackling, handled the playbook well and did very well for his first start."

The rookie was known for making big plays at the University of Alabama. In practice with the Jaguars, he has developed a reputation for being a fast learner. He has shown steady improvement since joining the team for rookie minicamp in May.

"That guy has improved every day," cornerback Tyler Patmon said. "Just for him to get thrown in that situation kind of at the last minute [in Minnesota] and for him to respond the way he did, it shows you that he's a ballplayer and guys like us respect that and we see it, so nothing but great things are what we expect from him."

Saturday's win over the Vikings was just the latest example of Harrison's ability to adapt and execute in a timely manner. As he continues to back up both Gipson and Church, Harrison has to be prepared for similar situations in the future.

As the top backup safety on the depth chart, Harrison's number could be called at any time. The rookie's teammates have faith that he will respond whenever he is asked to make an impact.

"I think he understands that we have high expectations here, especially from [the starters]," Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "If you're a young guy and you go out there with us, we expect you to act like nothing happened and you're the same guy [as the player you're replacing]. [Harrison] coming from where he came from, I think he has a great understanding of what it takes to go out there and start and play like us. He didn't skip a beat [against Minnesota]. It means a lot to us because we have a guy who is sticking his head into things, being where he's supposed to be as a [run] fit. Especially on defense, it allows us to be normal and not have to over-extend to help somebody else."

