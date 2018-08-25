JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Following Saturday's preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone chose not to mince words when discussing starting wide receiver Marqise Lee's knee injury.

"Obviously, it looked bad," Marrone said during his post-game press conference. "Doctors told me, 'Hey listen, we're not going to be able to know anything until tomorrow and we'll have more information tomorrow."

Lee's left knee bent awkwardly as he was tackled by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, who led with his helmet at a low angle. The Jaguars wide receiver connected with quarterback Blake Bortles for a 20-yard gain, but the low hit to his knee forced the ball out of his hands. The ball was recovered by Falcons linebacker Duke Riley but Kazee was penalized for leading with his helmet. The Jaguars retained possession and were awarded 15 yards but paid the price for the play as Lee failed to get up following the hit.

The Jaguars' medical staff used a cart to take Lee back to the locker room with a little over seven minutes left to play in the first quarter. Before the cart took off, Lee's teammates offered handshakes, hugs and positive words.

"I didn't say much, I just shook his hand," rookie wide receiver DJ Chark said. "I know he's still going to be around to help me out but it's kind of tough not having him out there."

As the team headed to the locker room for halftime, several of Lee's teammates took a quick trip to the trainer's room to lift the injured receiver's spirits. Lee, who often provides a spark of energy to the offense, has the respect of his teammates and coaches.

"You can always count on [Lee] to be that live guy to try to get us going," right guard A.J. Cann said. "He's a special player. He's a special teams guy, he can get the ball and break away on offense and having him go down, it's a tragedy."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Falcons preseason week 3

Lee's status moving forward is up in the air. While his teammates refused to speculate about his injury, their outlook on his playing potential isn't very reassuring.

"It definitely hurts," running back Leonard Fournette said. "Not just from a football standpoint of view, I'm talking like your brother. I told everybody to say a strong prayer for him tonight because you hate to see one of your fellow teammates and one of your brothers go down."

While Lee's potential loss would serve as a major hit to the offense, the Jaguars' wide receiver group is among the strongest units on the team.

The Jaguars signed veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year deal in March and he offered up a positive showing against the Falcons in Lee's absence. The team drafted Chark in the second round of this year's draft and he has been a standout throughout the summer. Jacksonville also has intriguing young playmakers like Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Jaydon Mickens, Shane Wynn and Rashad Greene on the depth chart.

"We don't even know his injury yet, so I'm not going to speak that into life right now," Fournette said. "But like I've said, we have older guys in the wide receiver group ... We have a ton of them. I feel like they have the intangibles and the ability to make those catches just like Marqise."

Lee's potential absence won't just hurt the lineup. He's a positive leader within the wide receiver room and his team-first attitude is admired by his veteran teammates.

"It sucks, it's a part of the game but you always hate to see guys go down," long snapper Carson Tinker said. "I've got a great relationship with [Marqise], he's a great guy, brings things 100 percent every day, he's a big asset to us on special teams. For somebody who has the role that he does on offense, and he's still willing to play special teams, you've got to have a lot of respect for that."

The team's medical staff will further examine Lee's injury on Sunday. The results will determine the Jaguars' next course of action. For now, the wide receiver, his coaches and his teammates will just hope for the best.

"I've been in that situation before with my ankle," Fournette said. "The only thing we can do is keep positive vibes around him."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV