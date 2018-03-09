JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Leadership can make or break a locker room in the NFL.

Strong leaders can bring a team together when faced with adversity, while poor leadership can lead to absolute disasters in similar situations.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has repeatedly said he doesn't force leadership upon his players. Marrone, a former NFL player, prefers to let leadership grow organically. The locker room then learns who can lead and who can follow pretty quickly.

On Sunday, the team voted for captains on offense, defense and special teams. The results led to the naming of six designated leaders. Some retained their legacies as captains, while others established themselves as locker room leaders.

Quarterback Blake Bortles previously served as a captain in 2015 and 2016. After a rough offseason last year, Bortles was skipped over during the process. However, he was able to earn back the respect of the locker room following a deep playoff run in January.

"[Bortles] brings excitement because Blake is always the one to make big plays," wide receiver Jaydon Mickens said on Monday. "He brings that moxie because there are certain quarterbacks in this league that have that 'rah-rah' mentality and there are certain quarterbacks who don't say much but Blake is a guy that when you go out there, it's a good time. We know it's business but it's a good time out there and we're having fun. It's awesome being on the other side of his passes because you want to work that much harder for him."

Joining Bortles as offensive captains were running back Leonard Fournette and center Brandon Linder. Fournette, who ran for 1,040 yards and nine rushing touchdowns as a rookie, established his voice in the locker room fairly early on his career. Entering his second season, Fournette is admired by his teammates because he isn't afraid to speak up when faced with a problem.

"[Being a captain is] such a big responsibility and it goes to show you how the guys in this locker room feel about [Fournette]," fellow captain Calais Campbell said. "He's come to work and matured and has grown a lot over the last year. He's not afraid to speak his mind and be a leader and when we get into team meetings, the players only meetings, if something is going wrong ... he's stepped up and said all of the right things."

Linder isn't the most outgoing player in the locker room but he commands respect. As the anchor of the offensive line, his teammates gravitate toward his personality and playing prowess. Now in his second season as a team captain, Linder has developed a reputation as a strong leader.

"Just leading by example," starting right guard A.J. Cann said of Linder's leadership style. "He's in there extra lifting, he's in there on the field communicating very well, even off the field we talk about certain things and that to me is leadership in itself. You don't have to be the most talkative guy to be a leader. I feel like if you put people in here, people are going to follow him regardless because of who he is and how he's done things since he's been here. That's my example of a leader."

On defense, linebacker Telvin Smith - much like Linder - is in his second consecutive term as a team captain. The fifth-year playmaker has been one of the most outspoken players on the Jaguars roster since he arrived in 2014 as a fifth-round pick out of Florida State. Smith plays and talks at a high level and the example he sets for his teammates has struck a cord in the locker room.

"[Smith] is probably one of the most prolific leaders, besides [former Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny], that I've ever been around," fellow linebacker Blair Brown said. "He can get you ready for a game just by talking to you. Or he can get you ready for a game by doing a certain thing ... The type of leader that Telvin is, he can get basically anybody into a game and he's a go-getter. I love the type of leader that he is."

Campbell will take on the mantle of captain for the first time as a Jaguar. The defensive end was named a captain multiple times in Arizona but went without the designation during his first season in Jacksonville. While he failed to receive the recognition last season, Campbell's teammates believe he has taken on the responsibilities of being a captain since he arrived in town.

"To me, I just feel like it was really just putting it in writing," defensive tackle Abry Jones said of Campbell's captain honor. "For as long as Calais has been here, it's been kind of an unsaid law. Calais is a leader, he's a captain, he just doesn't have the badge. It's really just putting the badge with the man."

Defensive end Lerentee McCray was named as the Jaguars' lone special teams captain. As a career special teams ace, McCray has worked with coordinator Joe DeCamillis since before the pair arrived in Jacksonville last season. With his years of special teams experience, McCray has tried to become a supportive presence for his younger teammates.

"I haven't been here long but just seeing his character on and off the field, especially when I got here, through mini-camp and [organized team activities], he was the first guy, when I wasn't hitting the ball [well] or was hitting the ball [well] to say 'hey, good job nine' or 'you're good nine,'" punter Logan Cooke said. "That's something, just being here for a little bit of time, that I've noticed he's a leader on the team, not just special teams."

The Jaguars' six captains will walk to the 50-yard line for the pre-game coin toss on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Following the results of the toss, the captains will be expected to lead Jacksonville to victory over the New York Giants.

The Jaguars will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

