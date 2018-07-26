JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been through a lot over the last few days. The former first-round pick received a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy last week and was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Despite all of the adversity, Fowler isn't sweating the early stages of his contract year. During his Thursday press conference, Fowler claimed that he did not care about the Jaguars declining his fifth-year contract option in May. The lineman said the team knew his suspension was coming and he is grateful that they were supportive of him.

"We really already knew it was going to happen," Fowler said about the suspension. "It’s a situation that happened last year so the NFL finally took it into their hands this year. We talked and they told me what it was going to be. I just appreciate [the team] hearing me out, hearing my side of the story, and it could have always been worse, so I’m going to just take this [one-game suspension] and be ready when we come back for the Patriots [in Week 2].”

Fowler is working to return from a shoulder injury he suffered prior to the start of the offseason program. He isn't sure when he actually injured his shoulder, but he is counting on the team doctors and coaches to determine when he can return to the practice field.

“My strength is back, actually," Fowler said. "I just want to get it stronger. It’s the shoulder so they just want to be careful by my strength is actually back.”

Fowler said that he wanted to make better choices following his arrest last year in St. Petersburg. It's been a year since the incident and he feels like he's made progress.

When asked about that progress, Fowler responded: "Did I go to jail?" When the response was "nope," he said "there we go" and left the press conference.

