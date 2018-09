JACKSONVILLE, FL-- Five Jaguar players have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans:

Jalen Ramsey-Ankle

Leonard Fournette-Hamstring

TJ Yeldon-Ankle

AJ Cann-Tricep

DJ Hayden-Foot

Ramsey was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with ankle soreness. As for Fournette he continues to work on that hamstring but said he was feeling "much better" as of Wednesday.

